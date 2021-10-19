Our Senator Bill Cassidy has garnered the strong support of his liberal friends in Congress by pushing for an investigation of the riots at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. and he has become the golden boy of the liberal media. I think it should be investigated too, but it should be part of a much broader investigation that includes anarchists who took over several blocks in Seattle as well as the ongoing riots in Portland and other cities that have resulted in more lives lost as well as the destruction of more private and public property and buildings. If he and his democratic colleagues would investigate all acts of anarchism and not restrict themselves along political lines, they would get much more bi-partisan support for the overall investigation. He likes too use the excuse that he follows the constitution as his moral obligation, but his constitutional duty requires to him to provide for the safety and security of Louisiana citizens as well. In a representative form of government such as ours, he represents the people of Louisiana and is supposed to be our voice in Congress.
Cassidy has stated that we should conduct the aforementioned Congressional investigation “to find out what happened, what was known, who knew it and when they knew it. He further stated this investigation would build the basis so this never happens again.” I would like to use his own words to challenge him to conduct a different type of important investigation of why over 700,000 thousands lives in the U.S. and several million world wide were lost to the pandemic. Who better to lead the charge than our own medical doctor and Senator from Louisiana who likes to lead investigations, anyway??? It should be broad based to include why the Chinese government withheld important information about the virus and their control of pharmaceuticals and other products which were withheld during the pandemic and continues till this day. This type of investigation would gain the support of a great majority of the people of Louisiana that Senator Bill Cassidy is supposed to represent. It is then and only then that we can build a “basis so this kind of thing will never happen again!” Doesn’t he have moral and constitutional obligation to discover why so many lives were lost, so much economic lost, so much pain and suffering in one of the most catastrophic things that has ever happened in this country. It continues to plague our people in so many ways and it begs for some type of explanation/closure.
As an additional note, our great Senator has parlayed with his democratic colleagues in pushing for the infrastructure bill that could cost American taxpayers over (4) trillion dollars. The immediate question that comes to mind, is how much will be spent on actual infrastructure? Another question is how much “pork barrel” legislation will be spent on liberal programs in states like California, Washington, New York and Oregon? Senator Cassidy talks a lot about benefits to Louisiana, but woefully little about the real cost to Louisiana citizens and our children, grand children and future generations. Pelosi and her colleagues maintain that the only tax needed will be the corporation tax, and no new taxes for average Louisiana taxpayers. What do corporations do when our government increases their taxes? They push it on to consumers who will pay higher prices for all things purchased like housing, cars, utilities, medical care and medicines, cell phones, gas, computers, food, and many, many more. Corporations don’t go into business to lose money. So don’t insult our intelligence, who will pay for it, the same as always “hard-working American citizens.” These types of increases in prices create devastating hardship on people who are on fixed incomes, the poor, and retired citizens.
Cassidy was elected to represent the people of Louisiana. Like many of his colleagues in Washington, he promised truth, transparency and accountability. However, as so often happens, he doesn’t try to change the way politicians do business in Washington, they change him!
