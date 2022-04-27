Founded by the WBR Historical Association in 1968, the West Baton Rouge Museum has served the parish continuously for 54 years.
The museum ranks as the top tourist attraction in West Baton Rouge. The museum-sponsored SugerFest has brought thousands of visitors to the parish for 26 years.
West Baton Rouge is the hub of the Port Allen Cultural District which supports local artists and hosts monthly musical programs which mentor local students in its Blues After School program. The after school program was held virtually during the pandemic.
The WBR Museum is also a Louisiana Well Spot and offers monthly yoga classes and wellness workshops.
The museum also offers tours and programs in French including the Café Français and Cajun French Music jams.
Homeowners with a home valued at $250,000 pay $35 a year to host the museum in exchange for over 90 yearly events, exhibits, community-minded programming, educational opportunities and entertainment.
If not for the state and local taxes paid by tourist visiting West Baton Rouge, each household would pay approximately $394 more in taxes.
Please support this award-winning mueum bringing world-class exhibitions to West Baton Rouge Parish. Vote “Yes” this Saturday, April 30.
