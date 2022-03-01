West Baton Rouge Museum is pleased to team up with the Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge to help interested adults and children ages 13 and up train for City Nature Challenge on Sunday, March 13 at 2 PM. City Nature Challenge is a four-day international nature competition organized by the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles and the California Academy of Sciences to see which locale can show the most wildlife in their area, including wild plants, animals, insects, mushrooms, fish, turtles - everything!
The Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge organization, a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to conservation education and service, is spearheading the effort for public participation in the Baton Rouge area. Discover how to document the natural world right outside your door! Participants will learn how to make observations of nature using iNaturalist as well as explore features of this amazing databank of life on Earth. Participants will leave with a genuine sense of accomplishment in using technology to contribute to a global citizen science databank, and all will be ready to put the Greater Baton Rouge area on the map for the 2022 City Nature Challenge!
Then, join tens of thousands of people all around the world to record findings anytime between April 29 to May 2, 2022 for the four-day global bio blitz. Benefits for participating include engaging with nature, raising community awareness of the diversity of living organisms thus creating a desire for environmental stewardship, contributing to an inventory of life on Earth that will be used by scientists for research such as location and abundance of species, migration patterns, seasonal changes and species variation, exploring what other iNaturalist users are finding around the world, and possibly helping your region win by collecting the most observations!
To participate, advanced reservations are encouraged but not required. Simply show up or sign up to take part in this FREE fun and interactive training event by visiting brnaturechallenge@gmail.com or calling (225)336-2422. On training day, be sure to bring your mobile phone and, if possible, a charged laptop or tablet as we will examine features of the mobile app and the website. West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.
