Please join the West Baton Rouge Museum on Wednesday, March 16 at Noon for a Lunchtime Lecture. West Baton Rouge Native and West Baton Rouge Historical Association Board Member, Ellis Gauthier, will recount memories from his childhood during the 1940s. Learn about life in West Baton Rouge Parish during WWII and hear the riveting tale of a true hometown war hero.
This program is offered in conjunction with “Pelican State Goes to War” a traveling exhibit from the National World War II Museum. This exhibit features artifacts, photographs, and oral histories that highlight Louisiana’s extraordinary contributions toward America achieving victory in World War II. The Pelican State Goes to War will be on display through March 20th, 2022 in the Whitehead Gallery.
This event is FREE and open to the public. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, call (225)-336-2422 and visit www.westbatonrouge.org or www.facebook.com/TheWBRM/ .
