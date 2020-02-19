Sweet potatoes, which are sometimes referred to as “yams,” are widely associated with Thanksgiving. But these starchy tubers are so nutritious that people may want to consume them more often.
Sweet potatoes are loaded with fiber and an assortment of vitamins, including vitamin A and vitamin C, as the online medical resource Healthline.com notes that a one-cup serving of baked sweet potatoes with the skin still on can provide as much as 65 percent of the recommended daily value of vitamin C.
And the benefits of sweet potatoes don’t stop there. A 2015 study published in the medical journal Food & Nutrition Research found that anthocyanin, an antioxidant found in sweet potatoes, can protect eye cells from damage.
That can promote healthier eyes and potentially help people maintain stronger vision as they age. In addition, an animal study found that the anthocyanin found in purple sweet potatoes can protect brain function by reducing inflammation and preventing free radical damage.
While further study is necessary to determine if similar effects can be enjoyed by humans who consume sweet potatoes, the potential to improve brain function is yet another reason to include nutrient-packed sweet potatoes in your diet.
