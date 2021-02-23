Cajun Country Rice, Camellia Brand and Savoie’s Foods are celebrating all things Red Beans & Rice – through ART! The brands announce an art competition commemorating Louisiana’s iconic Monday meal.
To educate the younger generation and bring the Monday tradition of red beans and rice to the top of mind for adults, the three companies are hosting an art competition, Monday’s Favorite Meal: Red Beans and Rice Art Competition. The contest is open to fifth graders and up across the state of Louisiana and will run through March 22, 2021.
Choose one of the following categories: Students grade 5-8, Students grade 9-12 and adults. Next, create an art piece that captures your interpretation of a Red Beans & Rice Monday moment. To enter your piece, upload two or three photographs of your completed artwork using the form on this page.
Entrants must be Louisiana residents and students must be registered in a Louisiana school. The art contest is open to all mediums except photography — including two and three-dimensional, digital art, sculpture, watercolor, acrylic, oil, mosaic, fabric art, etc.
For more details, go to MondayTradition.com/Contest/.
