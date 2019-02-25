The Baton Rouge RC Club in WBR will host the 2019 Red Stick Classic, a local scale competition beginning Friday, March 29 through Sunday, March 31. Jeffery Pike serves as the coordinator for the event.
Flyers from all over the nation will compete for placement in the National event. Attendees will see scratch-built planes and can bring their own ARF scale plane to compete.
New beginners from the tri-state area can try their hand in the Fun Novice event.
Stop by to see breath-taking craftsmanship and scale style flying. Club member and Court Street Cafe owner Jason Hammack will have the Court Street Cafe Food Truck running all day.
