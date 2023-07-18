The third West Baton Rouge Acadian Heritage Celebration will be held in Brusly’s St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Activity Center on July 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event this year, which resumes after a three year hiatus due to COVID restrictions, will honor the Landry surname: a common Acadian line in the area.
The event is hosted by a group called the Acadian Heritage Celebration Organizing Committee who found WBR Parish lacked recognition of the area’s rich Acadian history. The group, who also dubbed themselves the “Core Four,” includes Debbie Doiron Martin, Lucy Landry, Douglas LaBauve and Billy Hebert.
The West Side Journal sat down with this group in the historical home of Lucy Landry, whose late husband’s surname is being celebrated this year. The 1835 “Hebert House” is of French Creole style. It is located in Brusly and is on the National Register of Historic Places. While the home was an inheritance of Lucy Landry and built by her ancestors Louis Francois Daigle and Rose Molaison, Lucy Landry and her husband Walter Landry, who married in 1973, lived in the home for 49 years until his death in 2022.
Four Generations of photographs were brought out by Lucy Landry. The oldest was a photograph of Edward Fernand (E.F.) Landry who who married Marie Cecile Seghers in 1887. He was the grandson of Traisomnd Landry, Louisiana’s Lieutenant Governor from 1846- 1850. Next in the family line was E.F. Landry and Marie Landry’s son, Walter D. Landry, Sr., who married Beatrice Whaley in 1920. Their sons, Walter Landry, Jr. and Darrell Landry are in the next photograph. The last frame held a youthful photograph of Walter Landry Jr. and Lucy Landry’s sons David Landry and Whelman Landry.
David and Whelman Landry, therefore, lived in the home built by their great-great-great-great-grandparents of Acadian decent. Research by the group has shown many other West Baton Rouge families share deep rooted connections to the Acadian settlers.
The “Core Four” was formed late in 2017 after a meeting where the members shared genealogical notes and found they were all related. Hebert explained, “The Acadians settled in small communities and they intermarried. Which is why Ms. Lucy, Doug, Debbie and my family trees are like fine lace, everything just kind of intermingles.”
Landry was gifted a book on her 21st birthday, passed down to her from a long line of Acadians. While she isn’t sure the book is entirely factual, she says it displays “the honest affections the Acadian people have for each other.”
It isn’t unlike the famous story of Evangeline by Longfellow which is a presumed fictional account of the Acadians’ exile from Canada. Works of fiction can capture the true spirit of an era, of a people, of an event.
Douglas LaBauve said, “Back generations ago, they had to handwrite everything and a lot of them couldn’t even write, so they just handed down family information by word of mouth.” He added how the upcoming Acadian heritage celebration plays a role in record keeping, “With today’s technology, there are many ways of preserving and passing down one’s family history. Events like this one allow people to gather and fill in some of the blanks.”
Although, LaBauve also mentioned one critical source that served to preserve history in writing, “One thing that ties us all together with genealogy is the Catholic Church; like at the WBR library they have a 23 volume book set from the Diocese of Baton Rouge from 1770 to 1950.” The volumes include vital records such as baptisms, marriages and deaths which document the complex web of Acadian relations.
Hebert remembers being fascinated with genealogy since age 16. His grandfather was given a family tree hand researched by a cousin, Iris Allain LeJeune. Hebert agreed with the importance of folklore and oral histories though cautioned sometimes DNA can prove long-believed truth otherwise, “The DNA supports the genealogy.”
All of the members grew up in Brusly and range from their 50s to late 70s in age. Brusly is the oldest settlement in West Baton Rouge Parish where the Acadian land grants were given.
Hebert explained, “In 1764 the first group of exiled Acadians arrived in Louisiana—it was only 20 people, four families—came from Georgia via Mobile. Several larger groups arrived in the 1760s, but the Acadians arriving from France in 1785 were the last large group of exiles to settle in Louisiana.”
Hebert continued to describe early settlements, “In 1785, Louisiana was a Spanish territory and the king of Spain wanted a cushion between Spanish lands and English lands so, he offered free land to the Acadian exiles in France if they would come to Louisiana—the Spanish land grants—and this whole area in the wilderness along the river that would become West Baton Rouge Parish was divided into Spanish land grants.”
Debbie Doiron Martin’s father still lives on part of the original Doiron family Spanish Land grant from 1785 in the home of this grandparents, Joseph Numa Landry and Marie Ella Aillet.
Hebert said it isn’t unusual for people in the area with Acadian lineage to find a genealogical connection to multiple family lines. Lucy Landry stated, “I am an Acadian mix of LeJeune, Hebert and Thibodeaux, but my grandmother married a non-Acadian Peavy who worked on the railroad in the 1880s.”
The first West Baton Rouge Acadian Heritage Tour of West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes was in 2018. In that same year the group had the first annual Acadian Heritage Celebration. The 2018 event had over 100 attendees. The same event held in 2019 hosted over 200 people.
The 2023 event is free to the public thanks to sponsorship by the West Baton Rouge Museum and the West Baton Rouge Genealogical Society. The event committee also thanks St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Our Ancestors in Photos Facebook Group, Hubben’s and the West Baton Rouge Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.