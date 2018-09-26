Refurbished Brusly High yearbooks now available
A Brusly High alumna is helping her classmates hold on to Brusly High history one yearbook at a time. Nelda Arnold, a 1966 graduate, sells refurbished yearbooks from Brusly High for the years 1950 through 1966.
It began as a project to preserve the memories of the Brusly Carnival tradition.
Arnold curated information and photos to publish a book celebrating the once-annual tradition of the Brusly Carnival. The carnival was held each year around Mardi Gras. It was an event bigger than homecoming, Arnold said.
Then her brother, a 1967 graduate, inspired her to begin preserving yearbooks. She scanned and reworked each image and retyped captions for every photo in 17 editions of the Brusly High yearbook.
Each yearbook took about two weeks to duplicate and finalize, Arnold said.
The books have been modernized, but Arnold kept everything "as original as possible," she said. The labor of love that has taken months to complete is now available for purchase.
Arnold is no longer a West Baton Rouge resident, and the project has helped bring her back to her roots, she said. It has helped her get back in touch with classmates and stay in touch with others from the community.
"I wouldn't take anything for my Brusly High education," Arnold said.
The refurbished yearbooks make a great gift for any 1950-1966 Brusly High alum whose annual may be yellowed, torn or missing pages.
The annuals are replicas of the originals, including advertisements from local businesses. For more information or to order, contact Nelda Arnold at Arnmas@cox.net.
