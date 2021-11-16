The Southern University Ag Center will hold its Fall Garden Workshop from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Southern University Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, Multipurpose Building – 14600 Scenic Hwy. - in Baker, Louisiana. This year’s theme is: Fall Back into the Joy of Gardening with Native Plants.
The workshop will
highlight the following:
• Growing and Picking Muscadines
• PECAN a Hidden Treasure: The Legacy Tree
• Seed Saving: We All Can Do It!
• USDA Programs: Pollinators and Specialty Crops
The event is free and open to the public. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3nOl79p.
For ten years, the SU Ag Center has held a Fall Garden Workshop to provide teachers, community garden coordinators, backyard gardens, and individuals interested in gardening with information on how to prepare their gardens for the Fall season.
For additional information about the Southern University Ag Center’s Fall Garden Workshop, email Mila Berhane at milagro_berhane@suagcenter.com, Stephanie Elwood at stephanie_elwood@suagcenter.com, or Zanetta Augustine at zanetta_augustine@suagcenter.com.
