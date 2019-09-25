Our editor Tommy and I were chatting about the recent loss of singer Eddie Money and Cars front man Ric Ocasek. We got to talking about concerts we’d seen and venues old and new - and some torn down.
It got me thinking about the LSU Assembly Center, which opened in 1972 at a cost of $11.5 million. It was later renamed the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Nowadays folks just call it “The PMAC.” In the 70s we called it “Pete’s Palace.”
My friends and I saw many memorable concerts there. There’s no room to list them all here, but a few spring immediately to mind because of their opening acts. For instance George Harrison’s opener was legendary sitarist Ravi Shankar.
Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Review featured Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Leon Russel, Kinky Friedman, Roger McGuinn and Joan Baez, among others that escape my memory.
The Rolling Stones’ mid 70s concert featured an enormous phallus emerging from center stage during the show. It also boasted The Meters as the opening act. This was the original band featuring George Porter, Jr., Joseph “Ziggy” Modeliste and the late, great Art Neville. Say what you will about The Stones, but those boys had to have some stones to follow a powerhouse New Orleans funk band like The Meters.
If memory serves, the first rock artist to appear at The PMAC was Neil Young. The LSU Board of Directors were making a stink about having rocks acts at the venue because of the attendant drug use. They actually got something right for a change. The marijuana smoke was so thick at this concert it was like walking into a giant bong. Security gave up trying to get people to extinguish their “cigarettes” about ten minutes into the show.
Young’s opening act was a new young singer none of us had ever heard of. This was Linda Ronstadt, who had a 1966 hit with the song “Different Drum” as lead singer of the group Stone Poneys. At this show her backing band included Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Bernie Leadon and Randy Meisner. You know: The Eagles. Of course, I wouldn’t learn this until years later.
As mentioned, there are lots of other acts I saw there like Bruce Springsteen, Jethro Tull and Jimmy Buffett. I even brought my godson there to see KISS for his birthday. No offense to Gene and the boys but I brought along some earplugs for the occasion, which turns out to have been a smart move. I have sensitive ears and their concerts are notoriously loud.
I couldn’t find a concert list for The PMAC that went back any further than 1988, so I had to rely heavily on my memory to come up with this stuff. Not to worry. If anyone remembers any of this differently, they will let me know in comments as soon as this is posted online.
Finally, the other huge local venue during my younger days was The Warehouse on Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans. There’s actually a concert list for this place going back to 1970. I’ll probably write something about this crazy music hall down the road a bit.
In the meantime, as John Lee Hooker advised, “boogie chillen’!”
