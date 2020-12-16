2021 Season announced
BATON ROUGE, LA – The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the River City Jazz Coalition are proud to announce the 2021 season of the nationally renowned jazz concert series in Baton Rouge. This year’s featured artists are Warren Wolf, Jazzmeia Horn, Poncho Sanchez, and Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra. The annual Hall of Distinction award will be presented to Herman Jackson preceding the concert on May 13th, 2021.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, all concerts will take place outside on the River Terrace at Shaw Center for the Arts.
Warren Wolf will open the 2021 season on February 24, 2021. Following on March 9 is Jazzmeia Horn. On April 21, Poncho Sanchez will follow, and Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra will conclude the season on May 13th, 2021.
Season ticket subscribers can reserve their seats today by emailing jgrimes@artsbr.org or calling 225-344-8558. Tickets will go on sale to the General Public on Tuesday December 15th, 2021.
For more information about this season’s featured artists and for season tickets to the River City Jazz Masters Concert Series, call the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge at 225-344-8558. Individual tickets to all River City Jazz Masters shows can be purchased at the box office at the Manship Theatre or online at www.manshiptheatre.org. For more information about the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, please visit www.artsbr.org.
Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge: Established in 1973, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge endeavors to promote cultural growth, economic development, and educational enhancement through the arts in the 11-parish region that it serves. As the official arts agency for the City Parish of East Baton Rouge, the organization serves as a hub for information and resources organizations and residents across the state. For more information, visit www.artsbr.org
