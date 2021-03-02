Calling all students in the River Parishes and beyond to “March Into Art” with the River Region Art Association! Student 6 to 17 years of age are invited to submit their drawings, paintings, photography, mixed media, 3 D art and digital art for this competitive art show. Art must be framed so that it will hang on our viewing racks properly.
Registration Form (Entry Form) can be found on our website or Facebook page: WWW.riverregionartassociation.org or rraa@riverregionartassociation.org. Take in for art is on Friday, March 12, 10 am to 4 pm, and Saturday, March 12 from 12 noon to 4 pm. Parents may bring art for their students or teachers may bring art for a whole class. Judging will be completed by Wednesday, March 17th and may be viewed by the public, families and students on our regular hours of operation Wednesdays Thursdays and Fridays, 10 am to 4 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm.
We look forward to exciting and creative art from students and we will take pictures of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners on March 27 at the Award Reception. Detail for a safe celebration can be picked up on Take-in days. Call the Dept Art Gallery below and leave a message or call President Sharon Flanagan, 504-452-2616.
