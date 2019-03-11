Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful awarded Rivertown veterinary services in Brusly the March Clean Business Award.
Laurie Spears LeBlanc, DVM and Rivertown have served West Baton Rouge for almost 13 years. The general medicine vet clinic keeps more than 3,500 pets healthy for West Side families each year.
"Our staff and doctors are very honored by being nominated and ultimately being chosen for this distinction," LeBlanc said. "We work very hard to create a comfortable, safe, and welcoming environment for our patients and our clients at Rivertown. We know all too well that the public's impression of the sights and smells of animal hospitals are often not the best, so we feel very proud that the organization chose us to highlight with the clean business award."
