Primary Care Providers for a Healthy Feliciana has been providing the right care, close to home for 20 years. The healthcare entity has two locations in Port Allen, doing business as RKM Primary Care.
The parent company of its 11 offices spread throughout south Louisiana will host it 20th Anniversary Fall Health Fair on Saturday, Nov. 2, at RKM Primary Care, 11990 Jackson Street, Clinton, LA 70722, from 9 a.m. to noon.
As a partner and community member, RKM would not serve its communities without you and would love for you to be a part of our event.
Booth space complete with one table and two chairs will be provided for all vendors or agencies interested in participating in the health fair. Company tents are signage are welcome.
Available at the health fair will be health screenings, a blood drive, community resources, local vendors and agencies, door prizes and giveaways. Food and drinks will be available.
Visitors to the health fair will also have the opportunity to meet the RKM providers, tour the clinic and there will be a “kids zone” with inflatables, face painting, games and more.
For additional sponsorship opportunities or for more information, email outreach@RKMCare.org.
