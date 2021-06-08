Garrett Lee Roberts earned a 4.0 GPA in the spring 2021 semester, securing a reputable position on the Southern Arkansas University’s President’s List.
Roberts is a senior Management major from Brusly.
A total of 394 students were honored on this semester’s President’s List.
SAU “feels like home” and continues to build on its dedication to student achievement and success in a caring atmosphere, both on campus and online. With more than 80 degrees in four distinct colleges and the School of Graduate Studies, SAU initiates new degree programs to fit the needs of career and professional trends of today.
