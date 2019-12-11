Following a semifinal competition last Thursday with eight Louisiana teams at Holy Family School, two local teams will move on to a semifinal competition Jan. 18.
Qualifying for the advancement to the state finals in the First Lego League are two teams from Holy Family and one from Port Allen Middle School. The finals will be held at Jesuit High School in New Orleans.
While they didn’t make the finals, Lukeville Elementary had a team in the tourney.
Last week’s was the first competition hosted by Holy Family School, although its three teams have competed in others, according to Annie Cagle, the school’s technology director and instructor.
The three Holy Family teams, the Pineapple Peeps, the Dog Geniuses and BLIP, consist mostly of fourth to eighth graders. Most of the students are participating for the first year.
“I’ll have two teams in the state championship,” Cagle said, the Pineapple Peeps and the Dog Geniuses.
Preparation for the competitive events begins with the beginning of school in August, Cagle said, with the formation of teams and the start of the robot design process. Each competition consists of four parts—tes robot design, an innovation project, core values, which is based on the teamwork activities, and the head-to-head strategic portion of the competition played on huge boards.
An explanation of why a team selected a particular design is required with the robot design portion of the competition and the functions their design is capable of doing. The project for this year’s competition was facing a problem with community space and the students have to come up with a solution to the problem. “So there’s a lot of research involved,” Cagle said.
During the actual competition, the robots are programmed in advance by students to perform certain tasks, so each team has to decide what mission they wanted to tackle in a limited time. Each mission has a different level of difficulty and scores are based on that difficulty level.
For more information about the First Lego League, visit FirstLegoLeague.com.
