Rockin' Mozart Music School to host Halloween Bash Oct 23, 2020

Rockin' Mozart Music Academy will host a Halloween Bash on Friday, Oct. 30 beginning at 5 p.m. The outdoor event will feature the Rockin' Mozart Rock Bands and a costume contest.
