On Friday, January 20 the West Baton Rouge Museum launched a new exhibit with a Historical Happy Hour. Ron’s Retro: Honoring Ronald Kennedy with Local Black Artists is the Museum’s newest installation curated by Ferin Jones.
The exhibit is now open and will run until March 19, 2023.
Ronald Kennedy was a Visual Art and Photography Professor at Southeastern University. Kennedy’s art was varied across many types of media, but he chose unique canvas shapes and utilized textures in much of his work.
Pieces displayed have themes of social justice and others are inspired by African art. While the show celebrated his physical work, his human connections also were on vibrant display. Art connects people through education, friendship, and across generations.
The exhibit’s honoree passed in December 2021. Kennedy was a frequent participant in the annual SugarFest and a friend of the West Baton Rouge Museum. His wife, Eileen Kennedy, spoke at the event in his absence.
Both of his sons, Rajah and Ronnie Kennedy are musically inclined and were present at the opening.
Mrs. Kennedy’s speech expressed gratitude for the new exhibit that honored her late husband, “I first want to thank the West Baton Rouge Museum— its staff— for helping with this unfinished project that Ronald had and as you can see, they have done an outstanding job.”
Multiple area artists were featured alongside Kennedy’s work; some of whom were close friends. Displayed pieces include work by Keith Douglas, Malaika Favorite, Randell Henry, Michael w. Howes, Philip D. Louis, Darlene Moore, FeliciaNoelle, and Clifton Webb. The exhibit features a rich and varied collection of local art.
Mrs. Kennedy continued her praise for the museum’s efforts, “They put together the idea that we would have Ronald’s artist friends involved in this project and it turned out—you can see—it has turned out to be a wonderful, wonderful presentation.”
Darlene Moore, one of the featured artists but also Ronald Kennedy’s pastor and friend said of Kennedy, “His love for his family and his friends is an extension of the expression of art.” Moore reminisced about Ronald’s sharing of photographs and dialogue from trips to Africa and how he was quick to help her hang art after a simple plea, “Pastor needs ya!” Moore had known Kennedy since 2002. Kennedy sang in the church choir and Moore baptized his children.
Michael w. Howes described his friend and colleague Ronald Kennedy as a “terrific guy”. The two taught at Southeastern University together. Howes’ displayed work includes his Ird and Rugas creatures in sculpture and also on canvas. The imagined creatures of light and darkness spring from time spent in Lac Boeuf, which Howes calls “a place of the mind.”
Another featured artist, FeliciaNoelle, values art education as well. FeliciaNoelle is a Baton Rouge-based artist whose work has been shown internationally and has had work in galleries for over 20 years.
She was inspired sitting in classes of her mother, Sharon Elliot, who is also an artist and visual arts instructor. FeliciaNoelle’s twin sons, Phillip and Evan Hunt were present at the event. The former sketched silently in the echos of the blues band on the museum’s patio.
FeliciaNoelle says he is most interested in origami, sketching, and cartoons while his brother Evan has a comic book, paints, and takes photographs; “I love what I do and my kids can finish the legacy my mother started. I learned everything from her.”
FeliciaNoelle’s work can be found in the Brick Gallery with work by other artists, including Keith Douglas, whom she has been showing alongside for years.
Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas had never met Kennedy but said, “Ron was an innovator. When you innovate, you don’t go with the norm; it’s beautiful stuff.” Douglas, like Kennedy, builds layers and utilizes mixed media. “I want to stretch the limits of what conservative people claim art to be,” said Douglas.
Like the honoree, Douglas teaches art, albeit to a younger crowd. Douglas spent 13 years teaching in New Orleans, his city of origin, and now teaches gifted and talented art at Central High in Baton Rouge. “I’ve retired twice, those kids keep me connected—they keep you fresh.”
In her speech, Eileen Kennedy also commented on the importance of camaraderie, “Ronald and I always said that, and I had it in his obituary, that he cherished his friends. He loved to get with you and talk. He would talk to you more than he’d talk to me—yeah, yes he did, yeah. You all are just wonderful. I hope we can stay in touch in this artistic manner.”
Eileen Kennedy made a donation of $1,000 to the museum’s memorial fund and closed her speech with more appreciation, “Ronald is looking down and he is very pleased. He’s very pleased with this and so am I. And so am I. Thank you so much for participating in this project that we are going to call Ron’s Retro.”
For more information including hours and special events associated with this exhibit, please visit WestBatonRougeMuseum.org.
