The Rotary Club of Port Allen has multiple scholarship opportunities available for 2021 graduating seniors. All who qualify are encouraged to apply.
Line of Duty/First Responder Scholarship
In recognition of the invaluable service provided to our community by law enforcement, fire protection and first responders, the Rotary Club of Port Allen will award up to three $1000 scholarships to the children of law enforcement, fire protection and EMT officers.
To qualify, the student must be a resident of West Baton Rouge Parish and have a parent who is a police officer (any rank/department/organization), fire fighter or EMT.
To apply, please send a brief essay (1-3 paragraphs) telling us a little about yourself, your future goals and aspirations, and highlighting the role your parent’s service has played in shaping you.
Community Service Scholarship
The motto of the Rotary Organization is “Service Above Self." Rotary is an organization of civic minded leaders whose continuous efforts are for the benefit of things greater than each of them alone. In an effort to award young adults living the Rotary motto, the Rotary Club of Port Allen will award up to six $500 scholarships to graduating seniors who have provided valuable community service throughout their high school years.
To qualify, the student must be a resident of West Baton Rouge Parish and have engaged in community service efforts and projects during high school.
To apply, please send a brief essay (1-3 paragraphs) telling us a little about yourself, your future goals and aspirations, and your community service efforts throughout your high school career.
The deadline to apply is Friday, April 16.
