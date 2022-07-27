River Parishes Community College (RPCC) is announcing new Workforce craft training opportunities this fall at the Westside campus in Plaquemine as well a recruiting opportunity for Workforce instructors.
The campus is offering Level one NCCER credentials in Instrumentation, Electrical, Millwright and Pipefitting, as well as AWS credentialing in Welding. There will be opportunities for additional training in these areas and beyond in future semesters. The goal is to offer training in the industry that facilitates employability and advancement in this community.
RPCC Westside is working closely with industry partners to assess area needs and opportunities, as well as to keep costs as affordable as possible to facilitate growth in the region. The craft training classes this fall will be offered Monday through Thursday in the evening, as well as on Saturdays for welding.
“The Plaquemine area is a unique region surrounded by opportunities for employment in high-wage/high-demand occupations from healthcare to construction,” said Will Seaman, Interim Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development. “The Westside Campus of River Parishes Community College, located behind Plaquemine High School, is ready to serve its community by offering diverse courses such as nursing assistant, instrumentation, millwright, pipefitting, welding and others that meet the requirements for employment in these career sectors with both academic and workforce-based credentials. With the support of local industry, River Parishes Community College is excited to provide knowledge and skill-based training that can open doors to fulfilling lifelong careers.”
There will be an Open House for those interested in becoming Workforce instructors at RPCC Westside on Thursday, July 28th at 6 p.m.
