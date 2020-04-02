Ruby Trahan, a native of Erwinville and resident of Port Allen celebrates her 91st birthday today.
She typically celebrates by sharing the day and some cake with her many nieces and nephews and today was no different, though everyone stood much further apart.
She's been a resident of Port Allen for 73 years and moved there from Erwinville with her husband - the late Clarence Trahan - shortly after they married on April 7, 1947.
She's traveled all over the world, and said that is one of her favorite things to do. She's traveled to Germany, France and Hawaii just to name a few places.
We asked her some questions on her 91st birthday, here's a transcript of that conversation:
How do you usually celebrate your birthday?
Well I don't celebrate it too much but my nieces and nephews always bake me a cake, we have ice cream and a lot of family comes around.
What's your favorite thing about West Baton Rouge?
It's close to everything. It was close to the ferry- I could walk to the ferry and go to town and shop then come right back on this side.
What advice would you give to younger people?
Do the right thing, pray a lot and take care of yourself and your family.
