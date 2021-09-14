Louisiana State Parks completed their assessment of properties on Friday, September 10, 2021 and offered free RV spots to Louisiana residents through the end of September. Evacuees seeking refuge should know only the sites are offered. An RV is needed to take advantage of this offer.
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesseer stated, “We have made significant progress in cleanup efforts. We have been able to open the RV sites at two state parks to help our fellow Louisianans who are still without power. This was important to us because in Louisiana, we pride ourselves on our resiliency and treating everyone like family.”
Spots are available on a first come, first served basis in both Bogue Chitto State park in Franklin and St. Bernard State Park in Braithwaite. Reservations should be made on the Reserve America Website using the code RELOCATEBERN or by calling 1-877-266-7652. Out of town reservations for RV sites at Bouge Chitto and St. Bernard State Parks will not be honored as sites are being used for residents in need. Day use facilities in Bogue Chitto State park are open to the public at this time.
Other parks conditions are as follows:
Bayou Segnette State Park in Westwego is closed, Cypremort Point State Park in Cypremort is open, Fairview-Riverside State Park in Madisonville is closed, Fontainebleau State Park in Mandeville is closed, Grand Isle State Park in Grand Isle is closed , Lake Fausse Point State Park in St. Martinville is open, Palmetto Island State Park in Abbeville is open and Tickfaw State Park in Springfield is closed.
(0) comments
