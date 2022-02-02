Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 69F with temps falling sharply to near 45. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.