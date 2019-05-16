The scholarships keep coming for Port Allen High School 2019 valedictorian Emily Nichols. GPS Hospitality, a rapidly growing franchisee with nearly 400 Burger King restaurants, awarded Nichols a $1,000 scholarship.
The scholarship is funded solely through local restaurants guest donations, students named Burger King℠ Scholars will receive $1,000 scholarships to further their educational advancement – joining nearly 3,000 other recipients throughout North America that were awarded a collective $4 million in 2019.
The Burger King Scholars program is the Burger King McLamore Foundation’s flagship program, established to honor the legacy of the Burger King brand’s co-founder James W. McLamore, whose commitment to philanthropy and education made him a pillar of community service throughout his lifetime.
(0) comments
