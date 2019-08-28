Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin proudly unveiled the 2019 “I Voted” sticker at a press conference Tuesday morning at the Hilliard University Art Museum on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Secretary Ardoin was joined by artist Tony Bernard for the unveiling of “In Love With Louisiana” which features a rendition of the state bird and seal.
“We’re thrilled with this year’s sticker, and even more excited to see pictures of voters across social media platforms on Election Day,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said.
“Voting is an integral part of democracy, and the stickers will be a visual representation of a vote cast," he continued.
“I Voted” stickers will be available for both the Oct. 12 Gubernatorial Primary Election and the Nov. 16 Gubernatorial General Election as well as during early voting.
Early voting for the Oct. 12 Gubernatorial Primary will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 5 excluding Sunday, Sept. 29. Early voting for the Nov. 16 Gubernatorial General will be held Nov. 2-9 excluding Sunday, Nov. 3.
A Louisiana Cajun artist, Bernard was born and raised in Lafayette.
At a young age, Bernard loved to doodle and as a teenager embraced that his talent was a gift.
In 1983, he began in commercial art and gained recognition for winning first place in a national art contest which published his work in a nationwide magazine for artists.
Bernard moved into visual art in the early 1990s and in 1993, began his working relationship with world-renowned artist George Rodrigue.
Since beginning his professional career, Bernard has been commissioned to produce original art work for numerous local and regional festivals including two posters for the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians’ Washington, D.C., Mardi Gras festivities.
He was also once commissioned to design and make the official ornament for the White House Christmas tree for the State of Louisiana.
“I Voted” stickers were provided for the first time in the history of the Secretary of State’s Office for the 2016 Presidential Election as a special election turnout initiative.
Secretary Ardoin has plans to work with Louisiana artists for future elections. For more information about elections and voting, contact the Elections Division at (225) 922-0900 or elections@sos.la.gov.
