U.S. senators from Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi have introduced legislation to reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program, a major source of insurance for homeowners with government-backed mortgages.
U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, R-La., John Kennedy, R-La., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., announced legislation on July 14 to reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program until September 30, 2023. The program is set to expire on September 30, 2022 without congressional action.
The move comes as the Biden administration is floating 17 legislative proposals to reform the program, which is run through the Federal Emergency Management Administration. FEMA is also implementing a new pricing methodology dubbed Risk Rating 2.0 that’s driving up premiums for many policyholders.
“The White House needs to roll back their disastrous Risk Rating 2.0 system that is increasing rates for Louisiana families,” Cassidy said. “In the meantime, we cannot let the National Flood Insurance Program expire and throw homeowners into the brink this hurricane season.”
Kennedy highlighted the 5 million Americans nationwide who rely on the NFIP to protect their homes and businesses, including 500,000 in Louisiana.
“Louisiana’s families rely on their flood policies to help them when bad weather wrecks their homes and businesses,” he said. “Between storms and flooding, I can’t express enough how important extending the NFIP is for my state, especially not that we’re in the middle of hurricane season.”
The one-year reauthorization stands in contrast to a letter to lawmakers from Alice Lugo, assistant secretary for legislative affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, that requested a 10-year extension for the program, along with 17 reforms “to ensure more Americans are covered by flood insurance, build the nation’s climate resilience, reduce disaster suffering, and establish a sound and transparent financial framework for the NFIP.”
The proposed reforms outlined in the May letter include a national law to require the disclosure of flood history before homeowners or renters ink contracts. The proposed reforms would also prevent the NFIP from insuring new homes in risky areas, which would send some to private insurance companies that charge higher premiums, according to Government Executive.
Other reforms would cut access to government insurance for “excessive loss properties” — those with multiple insurance payouts of at least $10,000 – after a fourth claim. Another would end new policies for commercial buildings.
The Biden administration is asking for those reforms and others in exchange for eliminating the program’s $20.5 million debt to the U.S. Treasury, the news site reports.
The requested changes also follow FEMA’s transition to Risk Rating 2.0, which changes the methodology for the NFIP’s pricing that has increased premiums for Louisiana homeowners and others in flood prone areas.
Cassidy earlier this year highlighted an internal FEMA study that found Risk Rating 2.0 could cause 20% of policyholders to drop out of the program due to skyrocketing premiums. An estimated 80% would see premium increases.
That reality prompted numerous senators in southern states to introduce the Homeowners Flood Insurance Transparency and Protection Act in March to force FEMA to freeze rates until the agency addresses a variety of concerns, from a lack of public notice and comment to the rating’s economic impact, data reliability and the establishment of an appeals process.
“FEMA continues leaving Louisianans and five million Americans in the dark about rising premiums and changes to NFIP,” Cassidy said in March. “Our bill requires FEMA to provide clear information to policyholders to help lower premiums and reduce flood risk.”
