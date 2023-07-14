Brusly’s Senior Spirit is an organization in West Baton Rouge serving residents of the Parish over 50 years of age. The organization currently has 350 members, of which 150 are active in regular scheduled activities. Their center hosts exercise classes three days a week. Members also meet for games and other activities, like quilting, at the center on Elaine Street in Brusly.
Becoming a member is simple; qualifying residents can visit wbrparish.org, use the “Community” menu at the top of the page to locate the “Senior Spirit” page. This will lead you to the membership form.
Click here to register for Senior Spirit
Once the form is complete, members will receive a welcome newsletter in an email with a detailed list of activities and group offerings.
Member only events are planned by Paige Currie, who began working with Senior Spirit in March of this year. Currie has lived in West Baton Rouge for 31 years. When she plans events for the center, she keeps members in mind, “I would like to appeal to our newly retired people and those 50 and over.”
August: Senior Spirit is hosting a Pot Luck Dinner.
September: Members will have access to a guest speaker from the Attorney General’s office who will present information to avoid scams that target and exploit seniors.
October: Senior Spirit will travel together to Longue Vue Home and Gardens in New Orleans for a tour along with lunch and a visit to City Park.
December: Senior Spirit has their annual Christmas Party.
Looking ahead: In 2024 Currie is planning a multi-day bus trip out of state for members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.