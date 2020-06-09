Southeastern Louisiana University virtually celebrated approximately 1,100 graduates Saturday, May 16, in advance of the still planned face-to-face commencement later this summer.
Southeastern celebrated approximately 1,100 graduates, including 380 men and 734 women, who were receiving 16 different degrees and representing 22 states and 19 countries.
Spring graduates will receive their diplomas in the mail.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored. Students receiving degrees were:
Addis
Lemond A. Adolph, Management
Nichole A. Delaney, Elementary Education Grades 1-5
Katie L. Smith, Special Education M/MOD Grades 1-5
Lanesha D. Taylor, Health and Physical Education K-12
Brusly
Madison C. Graham, Accounting
Port Allen
Logann E. Callahan, Criminal Justice
Ali L. DeLany, Nursing
Brianna A. Duhon, Nursing
Rebecca A. Haydel, Kinesiology
Madison J. Laprarie, Health and Physical Education K-12
Nicole A. Merritt, General Studies
Juan P. Najar, Jr., Marketing
