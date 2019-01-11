 

At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List.

Eligible students must be enrolled full time.

To be included on the Dean’s List, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better and to be included on the President’s List, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.

The following students are from West Baton Rouge parish and earned a place on the President's and Dean's List. 

BI Moody III College of Business Administration

Dean's List

Shelby G Chapman

College of Education

Dean's List

Taylor Caldwell

President's List

Abigail R Genre

Michaela Lee Lindsly

College of Engineering

Dean's List

Katelyn Marie Loupe

Alyssa S Williams

College of Liberal Arts

President's List

Jaeleah O Hart

College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Dean's List

Abigail Arlane Gilbert

Kelsey K White

President's List

Kailee P Saizon

Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Dean's List

Nathan Peter Musso

