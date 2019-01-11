At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List.
Eligible students must be enrolled full time.
To be included on the Dean’s List, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better and to be included on the President’s List, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.
The following students are from West Baton Rouge parish and earned a place on the President's and Dean's List.
BI Moody III College of Business Administration
Dean's List
Shelby G Chapman
College of Education
Dean's List
Taylor Caldwell
President's List
Abigail R Genre
Michaela Lee Lindsly
College of Engineering
Dean's List
Katelyn Marie Loupe
Alyssa S Williams
College of Liberal Arts
President's List
Jaeleah O Hart
College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions
Dean's List
Abigail Arlane Gilbert
Kelsey K White
President's List
Kailee P Saizon
Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
Dean's List
Nathan Peter Musso
