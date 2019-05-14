West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes awarded scholarships to four local graduates during a ceremony Tuesday, May 14.
The Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program is a meaningful expression of the programs respect for education, Sheriff Cazes said. The Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Committee chose two applications from Brusly and Port Allen High School based on course of study, GPA, and the desire for higher education.
This year's recipients are:
D’Andre Taylor of Brusly High School.
Taylor will attend Louisiana State University in the fall. He plans on having a major in biology while also minoring in mathematics. After school he also plans to become a physical trainer or a secondary teacher.
Baylee Weems of Brusly High School
Weems will attend Louisiana State University in the fall. She plans to study Pre-Veterinary Medicine, and later become a Veterinarian.
Kennedy Temple of Port Allen High School
Temple will attend Southeastern Louisiana University in the fall. She plans to study Microbiology and work in a hospital.
Courtlyn Noil of Port Allen High School
Noil will attend Southeastern Louisiana University in the fall. She plans to study in the nursing program and later become a Pediatric Nurse. She hopes to one day to run her own daycare.
