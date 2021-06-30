West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission sponsored campaigns -  “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”  with a Traffic Safety Checkpoint on Thursday July 1st, 2021 and Saturation Patrols during the Fourth of July Holiday season in an effort to ensure a safe driving holiday season for motorist.

