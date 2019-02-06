Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Port Allen announced a change in the church worship service starting time.
Beginning Sunday, March 3, 2019 the Sunday Worship service will begin at 8:00 am.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church is led by Rev. Raymond E. Allen, Sr. at 950 Seventh Street in Port Allen.
For more information contact (225) 383-7436 or email shilohbaptistchr@bellsouth.net.
