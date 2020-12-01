Shiloh Missionary Baptist honored their veterans during a service held in November. Pictured are Huey Gauthier, Oliver Holbert, Kenneth Moore, David Williams, Leo Reed and Kenneth Johnson. Not pictured: Charles Lewis, Henry Banks and Howard McClinton
