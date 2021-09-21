The 4th Annual Christian Academy of Louisiana Craft Fair is a great way to support local artisans and small business while getting a jump on your Christmas shopping! Doors will be open on Saturday, October 23rd from 10 am - 3 pm in the worship center of Church at Addis 6781 LA Hwy 1 South in Addis. There will be door prizes, food, as well as a silent auction. 

