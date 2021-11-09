On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana (SCASL) is participating in 225GIVES, a one-day online giving extravaganza for the Capital Region.
SCASL is looking forward to being a part of the success as 225GIVES brings together numerous local nonprofits like us to collectively raise more than $2.25 Million.
In its inaugural year, 225GIVES inspired people to get up and give and resulted in increased donations and services provided in the Capital Region. Help us make the second 225GIVES even better.
Follow our social media and facebook.com/225GIVES to stay up to date on November 30! For more information, visit 225GIVES.org! For more information on how you can help our organization on November 30, please reach out to Erin Fulbright, efulbright@scasl.org.
