Get your Jingle on and stop by the Depot Gallery of the River Region Art Association for a step into a winter wonderland full of artistic gifts for Christmas.
The Association’s elves (members) have been making wreaths, decorated bottles, jewelry, ornaments, and cards all suitable for your home and gift giving. Their selection of original photographs, small, medium and large sized art is ready for wrapping and Santa delivery. All cautions to protect visitors are in place. Visitors are asked to wear a mask and shop will make sure no more than the required number is in the Gallery at one time. Santa Shop opens Saturday and remains open until Christmas. House for November 21st are 10 am - 4 pm. Regular hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 12 to 4 pm.
Enjoy coffee throughout the day. The Depot Gallery is located at 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales, LA. If you get lost call 225-644-8469. The Depot Gallery is a non-profit organization where artists work as docents and sell their work. They look forward to seeing you.
