The 2022 Slim Harpo Music Awards will take place at 7:30 p.m. March 17 at Phil Brady’s Bar & Grill, 4848 Government St, Baton Rouge, La.
Since 2003, the annual Harpo Awards have honored local, regional, national and international musicians. The awards are named in honor of James Moore, the blues star from West Baton Rouge who performed as Slim Harpo.
Four Baton Rouge musicians will receive Pioneer Awards this year: drummer Michael Jo Monk Caesar; bassists Doug Brousseau and Miguel D. Hernandez; and guitarist Johnny Rossetti. Bassist David Hyde, a Hammond native, will also receive a Pioneer Award.
This year’s other Harpo Awards recipients are Shreveport singer, guitarist and songwriter Buddy Flett, Legend Award recipient, and Lafayette radio host Raoul Breaux, Ambassador Award recipient.
Speaking of the award recipients from Baton Rouge and Hammond, Harpo Awards founder Johnny Palazzotto said: “We’re recognizing the guys who supported the local blues jams and the artists that the Slim Harpo Music Awards honored over the years. These guys have been there forever.”
The Harpo Awards ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by a jam session at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $20 admission and includes jambalaya. For more information see louisianasmusic.com/slim-harpo-music-awards.
Previous Slim Harpo Music Awards honorees include famous Harpo fans Van Morrison, Keith Richards, Ray Davies and Jimmie Vaughan. Previous honorees from Baton Rouge include Raful, Kenny and Lil’ Ray Neal, Henry Gray, Tabby Thomas, Larry Garner and Harpo band members James Johnson, Rudy Richard and Jesse Kinchen. New Orleans’ Dr. John, Lafayette musicians Carol Fran, Lil Buck Sinegal and Sonny Landreth and Harpo biographer Martin Hawkins are among other honorees through the years.
