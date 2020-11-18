West Baton Rouge is gearing up to celebrate Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 28. Save the date to shop small with businesses and pop-up shops all over West Baton Rouge. Local businesses will offer discounts, deals and treats in celebration.
Participating Businesses as of Tuesday, Nov. 10 are:
Mary Kay - Melissa Gulotta Inc., CC’s Coffee House of Port Allen, Brittany Weaver State Farm, Dynamic Therapy, Williamsburg Senior Living Community, BELLA GRACE PAPER, Mingle, SoSis, Annie Claire Designs, Studio Too Boutique, Twisted Oak, Easley Builders, Little Graze, Body Sculpt Barre Studio Brusly, Walk On’s, Brusly, Dons Sportsman, Pampered Chef Consultant, Fresh from the Dipuma Farm, DC’s Grill, Court Street Cafe, Style Bar, Mia Rose Designs, Corelogix Fitness, Spillway Sportsman, Rotolos Pizza, Port Allen, Sundaes, Brian’s Furniture, Kim’s Tailoring, Rebellios Magnolia, Bellelo’s Furniture and the West Side Journal
