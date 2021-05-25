Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students from West Baton Rouge Parish on being named to the Winter 2021 President’s List. The winter term runs from January to May:
Joshua Cherry
of Addis
Brennan Patin
of Port Allen
Nakoosha Albert
of Addis was named to SNHU’s Winter 2021 Dean’s List.
