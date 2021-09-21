Folks can have a sweet ole time at the West Baton Rouge Museum’s SugarFest on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This annual sweet celebration of the sugar cane harvest has been growing strong since 1995. This event will be held in person this year, and all events will be held outdoors in an effort to be socially distanced and safe as possible. There will be hand sanitizing stations, and All visitors and participants are easked towear masks.
SugarFest provides visitors of all ages with a free opportunity to learn about local culture, music and history with a variety of folk art and occupational craft demonstrations, a peek inside museum exhibits and historic buildings, cane cutting and grinding demonstrations, cane syrup boiling, and live music. Genres featured include Blues, Dixieland Jazz, Folk, Cajun, Zydeco, and Bluegrass.
Some of the demonstrations include praline candy making, blacksmithing, bousillage making, wood working with antique hand tools, spinning and weaving, and much more. There will be old-fashioned pastimes for children to enjoy and a Café Français tent where only French is spoken and lively games of Bourré will be played. Food and drink will be available for purchase, and artists will be selling their wares. Of course, there will be lots of sugary treats, fresh chewing cane samples, and for those age 21 and over, a rum tasting and discussion on how this spirit is made from Louisiana’s sweetest cash crop.
SugarFest is FREE and open to the public.
