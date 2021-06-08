Angels

Pictured left to right: Co-founder of Born With Angel Wings Anne Ancelet, Seamstress Toni  Brantley and Funeral Director Assistant and Manager of Professional Funeral Home Services in Port Allen With Angel Boxes to be given free of charge to grieving families  and made by volunteers with the West Baton Rouge Chapter of BWAW.

