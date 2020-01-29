HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University has named 4,578 students to its honors list for the fall 2019 semester.
The honors list is divided into three academic levels.
To be named to the President’s List, students must have earned a 3.50 or better grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a 3.20 - 3.49 grade point average, and Honor Roll students have earned a 3.00 - 3.19 grade point average.
Honors list students must be full-time undergraduates carrying at least 12 credit hours and have no grade below a “C.”
Local students named to the honors list are:
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Addis -- (President’s List) Gabrielle R. Aubin, Avery G. Conerly, Casey L. Ferguson, Matthew D. Jones
(Dean’s List) Kayla D. Mitchel
(Honor Roll) Des’Teney Scott
Brusly -- (President’s List) Savannah N. Bezet, Gabrielle L. Mancuso
(Dean’s List) Kristine Ford, Noah J. Price, Mallary Thibodeaux
(Honor Roll) Allie M. Marionneaux, Austin J. Melancon, Tania M. Riley
Erwinville -- (Honor Roll) Blakeleigh N. Doucet
Port Allen -- (President’s List) Camryn E. Comeaux, Mary-Cathryn J. Comeaux, Henry J. Doucet, Caroline E. Gassie, Abigail Genre, Darlene Jarreau, Michael-Anne Leachman, Mignonne-Ariel Leachman, Joshua P. Lejeune, Mason R. Maurer, Braxton T. Michel, Dylan Rinaudo, Candice B. Scalise
(Dean’s List) Audrey L. Arrasmith, Catherine L. Bonaventure, Connor Manola, Caitlyn R. Williams
(Honor Roll) Jiran J. Batiste, Kamryn A. Chambers, Alex M. Hebert, Jace M. Lejeune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.