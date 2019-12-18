Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,062 graduates Saturday, Dec. 14, at the university’s commencement ceremonies.
Retired State Farm Executive Wallace Lewis, Sr. addressed Southeastern graduating students.
Lewis is a retired multi-faceted executive with broad-based experience in business start-ups.
A 1976 graduate of Southeastern with a bachelor’s degree in business education, he is currently a board member of the Southeastern Foundation, is a current elder member mentor for Southeastern Sons of Promise/Daughters of Destiny, and has served on the Southeastern Alumni Association Board.
A resident of Hammond, Lewis has over 40 years of experience in insurance, financial services, banking, management, field leadership, regional territory marketing and sales, market expansion, market research, team development, public speaking, and talent development.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.
In his welcome, Crain noted that the 1,062 individuals being recognized at commencement included 367 men and 695 women who were receiving 14 different degrees; and representatives from 25 states and 13 countries.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to nine students with the highest cumulative grade point average in the university’s five colleges.
Medal recipients were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences – music/vocal major Kaylin Guillory of Abita Springs; and political science major Kayleigh Reneau of Glasgow, Ky.
College of Business – management/human resources management major Jessica Gabriel of Ponchatoula; business administration major Savannah Hall of Watson; and accounting major Nikisun Shrestha of Nepal.
College of Education – elementary education and special education major, Katlyn Daigle of Zachary.
College of Nursing and Health Sciences – kinesiology/exercise science major Chloe Chauvin of Hammond; and communication sciences and disorders major Ainsleigh LaCombe of Denham Springs.
College of Science and Technology – biological sciences, integrative biology major Philencia Hillard of Baton Rouge.
Students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
Louisiana
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH
Masters Degrees
Port Allen -- Emily N. Quint, Communication Sciences & Disorders;
Bachelors Degrees
Addis -- Samantha K. Michelle, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3;
Port Allen -- Jiran J. Batiste, General Studies; Jennifer L. Doucet, Biological Sciences; Blake G. Manola, General Studies; Luke A. Mayeux, Industrial Technology; Alexis N. Simoneaux, General Studies.
