Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,084 graduates
Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Southeastern graduates included 372 men and 712 women, who were receiving 14 different degrees and representing 21 states and 14 countries.
Graduates from West Baton Rouge Parish were:
Addis
Gabrielle R. Aubin, Psychology
Kayla D. Mitchel, Management
Brusly
Allie M. Marionneaux, Nursing
Port Allen
Alex M. Hebert, Nursing
Jace M. LeJeune, Communication
Bethany Neames, Management
Candice B. Scalise, Psychology
