Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,084 graduates

Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Southeastern graduates included 372 men and 712 women, who were receiving 14 different degrees and representing 21 states and 14 countries.

Graduates from West Baton Rouge Parish were:

Addis 

Gabrielle R. Aubin, Psychology

Kayla D. Mitchel, Management

Brusly

Allie M. Marionneaux, Nursing

Port Allen

Alex M. Hebert, Nursing

Jace M. LeJeune, Communication

Bethany Neames, Management

Candice B. Scalise, Psychology

 

