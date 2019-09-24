In addition to the many other events happening at the West Baton Rouge Museum’s SugarFest next Sunday, October 6th, Cookie Monster will travel from Sesame Street to make a special appearance at the annual festival.
“We’re very excited,” said museum Executive Director Angelique Bergeron, the mother of a nearly 4-year-old daughter, Zora, who was even more excited when she heard the news.
“Cooking Monster is coming to the party at my mom’s museum!,” Bergeron said she overheard Zora telling her friends.
The Walkaround Cookie Monster is the result of a grant that Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) received from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in celebration of 50 years of Sesame Street.
LPB selected the West Baton Rouge Museum’s SugarFest as their community event.
The WBR Museum invites the public to “come have a sweet ole time” at the SugarFest, which will begin at 11 a.m. and continue through 4 p.m. The festival is free and open to the public.
“This annual sweet celebration of the sugar cane harvest has been growing strong since 1995,” Bergeron said of one of Port Allen’s most popular celebrations.
SugarFest provides visitors with a free opportunity to learn about local culture, music, and history with a variety of folk art and occupational craft demonstrations, tours of the museum’s exhibits and historic buildings, cane-cutting and grinding demonstrations, cane syrup boiling, and of course, live music.
Musical styles to be featured at the festival include Dixieland jazz, folk, Cajun, Zydeco, bluegrass, spirituals and the blues, naturally.
“We are thrilled with this year’s musical lineup,” Bergeron said, adding the whole place “is going to be hopping,” with music being generated from all over the museum site.
“We’re bringing back many of the performers who’ve been favorites for years and adding some new and very talented first-time performers as well,” she continued.
The blues have been and continue to be heavily featured by the museum—with an ongoing display highlighting rural bluesmen, blues jams at the juke joint on the grounds and by the time the festival kicks off, a large, full-color book with illustrations of local bluesmen and biographies will be on hand and for sale at SugarFest.
The author of the biographies in the book, Juke Joint Men, is Kathe Hambrick and John K. Lawson provided the illustrations and poetry.
Some of the demonstrations include praline candy making, blacksmithing, bousillage making, woodworking with antique hand tools, spinning and weaving, and many others.
Other festivities include train rides, a petting zoo, old-fashioned cakewalks, sugary treats, and a sweets contest with celebrity judges.
For more information or to request a sweets contest entry form, please call (225) 336-2422, ext. 200.
