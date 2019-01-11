The Port Allen City Council recognized two Port Allen natives who recently opened businesses in Port Allen at the Wednesday, Jan. 9 meeting.
Lizzie Johnson is the CEO of Plus Size and Tall, an online shop for plus size and tall women. Johnson launched her business Jan. 1, 2019.
Jessica N. Moore, CEO of Jmeaux Tax Service, opened her business in December of 2018 and held a grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 10. Jmeaux Tax Service is located in Linda's Hair Salon on N. Alexander Ave.
