JMeaux Tax Service LLC is sponsoring Splash Day at the Park on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
“We will have games, a water slide, the community pool will be open, there will be prizes and music from a deejay and we’ll have free food,” said Jessica N. Moore of JMeaux.
“I have wanted to do something in the community for the youth that will become an annual event so the kids will have something to look forward to,” she said.
Moore said she is prepared for 200 children to come to the event and said that was her target.
She said two children’s bicycles would be raffled off during the event as would two adult goodie baskets.
For more information, contact Moore at (225) 454-4691,
