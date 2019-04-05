First you want to begin preparing warm-season bedding and vegetable beds. Pull any weeds and turn the soil to loosen it. Remove any old plant roots and apply compost and mulch. This is also a good time to apply dormant oils to camellias, citrus, sweet bay magnolias, banana shrub, gardenias and other shrubs or trees susceptible to scale, whitefly and other types of sucking insects.
Go ahead and fertilize established perennials and other landscape plants at this time to encourage vigorous spring growth as they begin to take off with the longer days and hopefully warming temperatures. Black spot, powdery mildew and stem canker can be problems on roses along with pesky insects such as aphids, cucumber beetles, spider mites and thrips this time of year. Use a preventive spray program for pests and diseases on your roses, and treat them every week in the early morning or late in the evenings to prevent foliage burn by chemicals.
By March 15th you can begin mowing your lawns on the lowest setting recommended for your type lawn and remove the clippings. This is a great time to start herbs in both containers and beds. Some great annual herbs are basil, cilantro, dill and mint.
Additionally, it is still a good time to plant hardy spring-flowering shrubs, container roses and flowering trees. Be sure that all new plantings are watered in adequately and mulched to prevent weeds and help retain soil moisture.
After March 15 in south Louisiana when the threat of a late frost is less likely, go hog wild and plant those warm-season bedding plants and vegetables. You can plant tomatoes, peppers, eggplant transplants at this time. Hold off on okra transplants for a couple more weeks.
Warm-season bedding plants such as alyssum, begonia, blue daze, coleus, cosmos, dahlias, geraniums, impatiens, periwinkle, verbena and zinnia can go in the ground. You can go ahead and use half-strength water-soluble fertilizer to give them a boost to start.
I would still wait until April 15th “tax day” to fertilize St. Augustine grass and centipede grass. According to one AgCenter expert, Ron Strahan, “fertilizing too early with high nitrogen lawn fertilizer or weed and feed can contribute to winter kill with a late-season freeze and bring on brown patch disease.” So timing is important. I don’t like weed and feeds in LSU test plots they perform poorly at best.
March is also a good time to do a few other gardening tasks such as moving houseplants outside into a shady location. And you can go ahead and set out hummingbird feeders at this time.
Enjoy all of those flowering shrubs and hold off on any pruning until the blooming period is over. Control the urge to prune growth damaged by winter freezes. Wait until the shrub has begun to grow again before pruning.
Get out there and enjoy this beautiful and brief season in Louisiana — you know, that short time between winter and our soon-to-be-hot summer! Watch your landscapes come to life.
