The West Baton Rouge Community Center transformed into a festive atmosphere full of scrumptious food from some of the best chefs in the area for the second annual LA Louisiane Taste Fest hosted by the St. Alma Baptist Church.
Tables displayed household and personal products donated by various businesses for a silent and a live auctions as contemporary and gospel music piped from the sound system and Saxophonist Gregory Martin.
Many walked away with great products and services by placing a two dollar bid on items for the silent auction. The evening ended with a competitive live bidding war for high price items donated by businesses and persons. Jonathan Coats, Worship Leader from Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church in St. Francisville served as the Master of Ceremonies for this event.
Models showcased the latest summer, church wear, and African fashion from J’s Fashion owned by Joyce Hawkins.
An addition to this year’s Taste Fest was a Pastor’s Cook-out. Pastor Mary W. Moss, Senior Pastor of St. Alma and her team were declared the winner by default. The judges, West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot, West Baton Parish Councilwoman Charlene Gordon, and Port High Basketball Coach Derrick Jones, taste-tested barbeque chicken and awarded the coveted title of Tri-Parish Pastor’s Best Barbeque Chicken to Pastor Moss. Pastor Moss’ team included Randy Hebert and Corey Christopher.
The 144-year old ministry held the event to raise funds for the capital campaign to build and expand outreach, strengthen families, and improve the community.
St. Alma Baptist Church’s future home is at 3435 Rougon Road, Erwinville, LA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.